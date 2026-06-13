Forecast: Limited rain risk again Sunday

Expect more of the same in the forecast for the next few days, which means low rain chances, hot and muggy, and increasing heat indices next week.

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the morning along the coast. The west wind will push the sea breeze inland taking the highest rain chances with it over to I-95. Our inland spots have a 40% chance for a few storms tomorrow afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday's forecast is the same as the west wind keeps chugging along. The wind should shift a bit more out of the south by mid week. That isn't the wind direction we usually see that gives us the high rain chances back to the coast, but it will allow for a slight uptick in the rain coverage then.

As the south wind brings in slightly better moisture for rain, it will increase temps and humidity as well and heat indices will likely top 105 for a few spots starting Wednesday.