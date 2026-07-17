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Forecast: Low pressure to bring decent rain chances through Monday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Decent rain chances through the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, June 17, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Friday!

Get ready for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Monday as the well advertised area of low pressure in the Gulf begins to organize and pump lots of moisture our way.

Whether this low attains tropical characteristics or not, it won't bring much more than a lot of rain to us. We are not concerned with winds or surge at this time. So how much rain are we talking about?!

Most of the models show 2-4" of rain through Monday, with some spots seeing up to 6"! This could be a HUGE help with our drought! However, your weekend plans... you'll need back up plans as storm coverage is forecast to be high both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be a little lower as well thanks to the added clouds and rain. Most spots will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

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