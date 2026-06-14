Forecast: Low rain chance for your Flag Day

Expect a very similar forecast today to what we had Saturday. That means the west wind continues, a few isolated showers near the coast for the first half of the day, with the much higher rain chance late today well inland.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s at the coast with low to mid 90s inland. Heat indices will reach 100-102 this afternoon.

Much of the same is expected Monday and Tuesday, but a slight wind shift will change things up a little for us Wednesday. Winds will come in from the south instead of west, and that will bring a slightly higher rain chance to the area, but not by much.

Expect a 30% rain chance by mid week, with heat indices reaching 105 by Thursday. The tropics remain nice and quiet!