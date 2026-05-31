Forecast: Low rain chance Monday and Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday

Expect a very similar forecast Monday and Tuesday to what we've been seeing this weekend. Our west wind off the Gulf continues, and that means warm mornings with lows in the 80s at the beach, 70s inland. A few showers are possible at the coast in the morning, with the highest rain chance in the afternoon inland.

Wednesday, we have a late season cold front arriving, and it'll bring a much better chance for a few showers and storms. Now, it'll be June when this front gets here, so even though it is a cold front, it won't bring any big drop in temps.

However, it will bring a nice drop in humidity, which will allow our lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s instead of the upper 70s and low 80s we've seen this weekend! That drop in humidity means lower rain chances begin Thursday.