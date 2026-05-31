Forecast: Low rain chance today with mostly cloudy skies

Expect a similar forecast today to what we saw Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies with highs around 90. There will be a few showers but coverage will be very spotty, around 20-30% with the best chance inland.

The west wind pattern continues which could produce an isolated waterspout or two. We had one develop yesterday offshore of Longboat Key. They tend to be very weak if they make it to the beach, but be aware of that low risk. That'll be the case through the summer as well when the west wind returns.

Next week, models indicate a late season cold front will arrive Wednesday with a decent chance for showers and storms. Coverage right now looks to peak at around 70%.