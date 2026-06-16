Forecast: Low rain chances continue thanks to stubborn west wind

The west wind continues, and that means the rain chances stay low for a few more days. By mid week, a pattern change may help out with a slight uptick in the rain risk.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a pop up shower or two possible. Lows will drop into the low 80s at the coast with upper 70s inland.

Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s at the coast with low to mid 90s inland. A pop up shower or two is possible but coverage stays low.

By Wednesday, a weak front to our north will stall in North Florida. It may help out by turning our winds more southerly, which may increase the rain chance. However, it's only up to around 30%.