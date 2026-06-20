Forecast: Low rain chances continue this weekend

The west wind pattern continues which means low rain chances continue as well. I don't see this changing for the next seven days.

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain at the coast, with a 40% chance east of I-75. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 at the beach, with low to mid 90s inland. Heat indices will top out around 105 in the hot spots and will be down just enough to where the NWS opted not to issue another heat advisory.

Sunday, we'll see the exact same forecast as today, with a slightly lower rain chance inland around 30%. The best chance continues to be over at the I-95 corridor and that will remain the case through most of next week as well.

Until we get this west wind pattern to end, we're stuck with the ongoing drought not getting significant improvements. We'll keep you posted.