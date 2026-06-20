Forecast: Low rain chances for Father's Day

Expect a hot one for Dad for Father's Day as high temps reach the low to mid 90s, with upper 80s along the coast at the beach. There will be a few showers and storms, but the best coverage will once again be well inland.

Rain chances at the coast are around 10-20% Sunday, with the better chance through the morning and early afternoon. Inland spots, your best rain chance is in the afternoon, and is around 30-40%.

Heat indices will reach 100-105 Sunday afternoon, with a few spots even hotter than that. A Heat Advisory will likely be needed for a few days next week as the heat index could peak near 110. We'll keep you posted!