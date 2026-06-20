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Forecast: Low rain chances for Father's Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Hot with low rain chances Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, June 20, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a hot one for Dad for Father's Day as high temps reach the low to mid 90s, with upper 80s along the coast at the beach. There will be a few showers and storms, but the best coverage will once again be well inland.

Rain chances at the coast are around 10-20% Sunday, with the better chance through the morning and early afternoon. Inland spots, your best rain chance is in the afternoon, and is around 30-40%.

Heat indices will reach 100-105 Sunday afternoon, with a few spots even hotter than that. A Heat Advisory will likely be needed for a few days next week as the heat index could peak near 110. We'll keep you posted!

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