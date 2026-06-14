Forecast: Low rain chances to kick off the new work week

Expect similar weather for the first few days of the work week with what we've been seeing this weekend. By mid-week, a few changes are on the way with temps and rain chances.

Monday, expect partly cloudy skies with the west wind continuing to bring in a few showers along the coast in the morning, with the most widespread rain by the afternoon over on the East Coast. Expect highs in the upper 80s at the beach with low to mid 90s inland.

Tuesday, more of the same is expected with low rain chances and hot temps. Heat indices will top out around 102.

Wednesday into Thursday, a wind shift to south winds will move in and that will bring in slightly better rain chances, but still low at around 30%. The south wind will bring in higher humidity as well, so heat indices could reach 105 for a few days by the end of the week.