Forecast: Lower humidity has finally arrived!

Yesterday's front has finally brought in the lower humidity this morning! It feels so nice out, and will only get better from here through the weekend.

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the northeast, but not as strong as Thursday.

Saturday morning, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s north of I-4, with low to mid 60s south. Coastal areas will dip in to the upper 60s and low 70s. Thanks to the low humidity, even the warmer spots will feel so nice!

Saturday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much of the same is expected Sunday afternoon, after another very comfy start Sunday morning.

Heading into next week, the forecast gets back to the hot and humid ones we're used to. By Tuesday, a few pop up storms will return with higher coverage from Wednesday on. Temps will climb back into the lower 90s with much higher humidity by then as well.