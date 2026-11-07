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Forecast: Lower humidity returns today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Lower humidity is back today!
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, November 7, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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Happy Saturday!

A weak cold front is passing by this morning. We'll see a nice drop in humidity by the afternoon after a pretty muggy start this morning, especially for November.

Highs will top out in the low 80s with sunny skies. Tonight, lows will be much more comfortable as we drop into the 50s and 60s. If you're heading to the Ed Sheeran concert, temps will drop into the 60s by 9 p.m.

Sunday, expect sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. A look ahead to next week shows we'll see quiet weather right through Veterans Day. A strong front arrives by the end of the week, and it will bring the coolest weather so far this season!

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