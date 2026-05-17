Forecast: Lower rain chances next week

After a record daily rainfall here at Tampa International Airport today, rain chances will be a little lower for the next few days, before they pick back up again next weekend.

As we're closing in on the end of the dry season, today's storms dropped 1.17" of rain at TPA, which is now the new record for today's date. It was so good to see the rain, but we need more.

Rain chances drop to 30-40% for the next few days, but hey, at least we're still talking about some rain vs how dry we've been for so long. With lower rain chances, the heat will be the bigger weather story through the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

By the weekend, models are showing a non-tropical low near the Bahamas heading west toward Florida. If that forecast holds, then rain chances will be a little higher again next weekend. We'll keep you posted!