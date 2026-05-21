Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Memorial Day rain chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
High temperatures in the low 90's in the Tampa Bay area
High temperatures in the low 90's in the Tampa Bay area
5.21 pm forecast
Posted

Hurricane season is approaching, and chief meteorologist Denis Phillips says Memorial Day weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and late-day storms. Mornings and early afternoons are expected to stay dry, with rain developing in the late afternoon and evening.

By Saturday, storms should begin to reach the coast as the sea breeze shifts westward. Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday are forecast to feature east-to-southeast winds with decent rain chances. Highs will remain in the low 90s, lows in the mid-70s, and beach conditions will stay mostly sunny through midday.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.