Forecast: Memorial Day rain chances

Hurricane season is approaching, and chief meteorologist Denis Phillips says Memorial Day weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and late-day storms. Mornings and early afternoons are expected to stay dry, with rain developing in the late afternoon and evening.

By Saturday, storms should begin to reach the coast as the sea breeze shifts westward. Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday are forecast to feature east-to-southeast winds with decent rain chances. Highs will remain in the low 90s, lows in the mid-70s, and beach conditions will stay mostly sunny through midday.