Forecast: Midweek rain return

Drought conditions are holding steady across inland areas despite recent showers, with dry, mostly sunny skies dominating the start of the week. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s through Tuesday, with only isolated inland showers possible.

By Wednesday and Thursday, higher humidity moves in, bringing a stronger chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will settle into the low 90s as the weather shifts toward a more typical summertime pattern, with rain chances remaining elevated into Friday.