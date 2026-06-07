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Forecast: Midweek rain return

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Latest forecast as rain chances are expected later this week
Latest forecast as rain chances are expected later this week
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Drought conditions are holding steady across inland areas despite recent showers, with dry, mostly sunny skies dominating the start of the week. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s through Tuesday, with only isolated inland showers possible.

By Wednesday and Thursday, higher humidity moves in, bringing a stronger chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will settle into the low 90s as the weather shifts toward a more typical summertime pattern, with rain chances remaining elevated into Friday.

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