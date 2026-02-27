Forecast: Mild weather continues with rain chances Friday and Saturday in Tampa Bay

Clear skies and mild conditions set the stage for a pleasant evening across Tampa Bay, with temperatures holding in the upper 60s. South winds and dry air dominated Thursday, but changes are on the way as clouds and patchy fog move in overnight.

Rain chances return Friday afternoon and could linger into the first half of Saturday. While models vary on the exact timing and amount, periods of heavy rain are possible, though it’s not expected to be a total washout.

Sunday will bring a return to dry weather, with no cooldown expected behind the front. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend and remain above average heading into next week. The expected rainfall may offer some relief from ongoing dry conditions, but it won’t fully end the drought.