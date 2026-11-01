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Forecast: More rain overnight and Monday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Scattered showers continue Monday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, November 1, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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Scattered showers today with some locally heavy rain will continue through the overnight and into Monday morning. Some spots picked up over 1" of rain. Locally heavy amounts will be possible as this weak area of low pressure moves through.

Monday afternoon, the showers will begin to taper off with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Election Day looks decent with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few pop up showers and storms are expected with the rain chance around 40%.

Next cold front arrives Thursday with lower humidity and slightly lower temps for the end of the week and into the weekend.

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