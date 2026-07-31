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Forecast: More scattered storms through the weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
More scattered storms through the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, July 31, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Friday afternoon! You've almost made it to the weekend. You got this!

Expect a 40-50% chance for a few showers and storms through sunset tonight. Coverage is much less today, but a few spots are still seeing some downpours.

Saturday looks to start exactly how we've started the last few days. That means showers and storms in the Gulf moving onshore in the morning, with the best chance for the more widespread storms north of I-4.

That storm activity will drift south through the morning and into the afternoon. Best rain chance is north of I-4 at 70%. It's around 50-60% along I-4. South of I-4, it's around 40%.

Sunday, you may want to have a back up plan if you plan to be outside. We're going to see the rain chance up to 70-80% as we have a better chance for a few rounds of rain coming in from the Gulf.

Heading into next week, it looks like we'll get back to a more typical summer pattern, which favors the best rain chance in the afternoon and evening along the West Coast. Coverage should stay around 50-60% through next week.

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