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Forecast: More sun and a little warmer for Tuesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
More sun &amp; a little warmer
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Weather forecast 4-14
Posted
and last updated

Plenty of sun through the rest of the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity still remains reasonable.

Mostly clear and just a little cooler overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

24-hour temperature forecast

24-hour temp forecast 4-14

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with near zero chance for rain.

More of the same with a gradual warm up into the upper 80s to about 90 for a high by the weekend. Lows will be in the mid 60s to about 70. Chances for rain are slim right through to next week.

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