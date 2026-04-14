Forecast: More sun and a little warmer for Tuesday

Plenty of sun through the rest of the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity still remains reasonable.

Mostly clear and just a little cooler overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

24-hour temperature forecast

WFTS

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with near zero chance for rain.

More of the same with a gradual warm up into the upper 80s to about 90 for a high by the weekend. Lows will be in the mid 60s to about 70. Chances for rain are slim right through to next week.