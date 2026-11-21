Expect more sunshine in the forecast Sunday as we finally see this soggy and cloudy weather pattern come to and end. Expect the clouds to linger a little while longer north of I-4, with southern spots seeing mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s north with upper 70s and lower 80s south.

Monday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday, expect increasing clouds ahead of our next front with temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday, we'll see our next cold front arrive. It shouldn't be too problematic for us with local and regional travel. Expect a very slim chance for a few showers.

Thanksgiving Day will be cooler with highs around 70!