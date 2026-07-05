Forecast: Morning shower and storm chance again Monday and Tuesday

I hope you and your family had a wonderful Independence Day weekend celebrating America turning 250 years old!

Expect a few more showers and storms overnight into early tomorrow morning, just like we saw this morning along the coast. The southwest wind is locked in place, and that means the better rain chances start early at the coast, then drift inland by early afternoon.

We'll do this again Tuesday with morning showers near the coast, then heading inland into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most.

By Wednesday, big changes begin thanks to Saharan dust arriving overhead. We love the dust when it works to keep the tropics quiet, but when it arrives overhead, it also shuts our rain chances down too.

Average rain chances are 60-80% this time of year. Many of us drop to 20-30% beginning Wednesday into next weekend. Not what we want to hear or see as our drought conditions continue. We'll keep you posted on any changes after next weekend to the rain forecast.