Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies today with low rain chances

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers and storms possible. The best rain chance will be inland and east of I-75, while the sea breeze could fire up one or two lonely showers and storms west near the coast.

High temps will top out in upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices as high as 100 for the hot spots.

Sunday's rain chance is about the same as today's, but we'll see more sunshine than today. Highs may be a degree or two hotter as a result. The west wind continues to push the highest rain chance over to the East Coast of Florida.

Next week, we'll see another pattern change, and one that brings the highest rain chance back west to the coast. That looks to begin Wednesday. Rain chances reach 60% from Wednesday on.