Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm & a few sprinkles

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! It is a warm and mostly cloudy day across our skies with temps in the low to mid 80s. Factoring in the heat index most of us are gonna feel near 90 degrees today. So much for fall! But don't worry... a cold front is coming next week. A few isolated sprinkles are possible this afternoon and early evening mainly to the east of I-75 and in the interior. Temps will fall into the 70s this evening.

Now for Halloween, things looks more treat-like than trick-like. Temps in the morning start up in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with an isolated 20% to 30% chance of a pop-up shower. Best chance will be south of I-4 and in the interior. Majority of us will be dry for trick-or-treat time! It will be warm and muggy with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday rain continues to move through with our next cold front. Not an all out washout- but at times thing will be pretty wet. Temps will fall slightly, but later on next week another front will give us more of a fall-like feel.

I hope you all have a great day!