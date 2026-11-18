Expect our unsettled weather to continue for a few more days, but the rain coverage will be much lower than it was Tuesday.

This afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers passing through. Temps will stay in the 70s.

Tomorrow, we'll see a 40% chance for a few showers with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

By the weekend, low pressure off the East Coast will begin to bring in drier air. That will set us up with a pretty decent weekend with a shower or two still possible Saturday, but mostly sunny and dry Sunday.