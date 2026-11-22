Expect partly cloudy skies to kick off the holiday week Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, increasing clouds signal the approach of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday.

No rain is expected Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday, rain arrives late in the day with the bulk of the shower activity holding off until Wednesday.

It doesn't look like this front will be too problematic for us with the busy travel day Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks great with cooler temps and partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out near 70 both Thursday and Friday.