Forecast: Nice and cool start to your Sunday

This morning's cold front has dropped the humidity quite a bit today, and that means cooler temps when you wake up Sunday morning.

Lows will drop into the 50s north of I-4 with low 60s south. Along the coast, we'll drop into the mid 60s but with the drop in humidity, that will still feel really nice!

Sunday afternoon, all sunshine is forecast as highs reach the low to mid 80s, with coastal temps in the upper 70s due to the cooler Gulf waters.

Next week, quiet weather continues through Wednesday. Great news for Veterans Day as we honor those who have given so much for our country. Thank you, Veterans!

After Veterans Day, a big front arrives Thursday into Friday, and it looks like it will bring the coolest air of the season so far! Highs by next weekend may only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s!

We'll keep you posted on that next week!