Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: No heat relief behind today's front

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
No heat relief behind today's cold front
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, October 19, 2025
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect warm and muggy weather to start the work week, even though a cold front brought some rain to parts of the area today. No heat relief is expected through Wednesday, with our next cold front dropping humidity and temps just a little beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.