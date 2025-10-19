Expect warm and muggy weather to start the work week, even though a cold front brought some rain to parts of the area today. No heat relief is expected through Wednesday, with our next cold front dropping humidity and temps just a little beginning Thursday.
Forecast: No heat relief behind today's front
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.