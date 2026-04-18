Forecast: One more hot and muggy day before Monday's cold front

We're waiting for our next cold front that is scheduled to arrive Monday. It'll drop temps just a few degrees, but the humidity will take a nice break next week. Enjoy it... we're almost to the dreaded summer heat!

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with temps near the coast in the low 80s, with highs inland pushing 90. The winds will be off the Gulf which will keep areas west of 75 a few degrees cooler.

Monday, the cold front will pass through. An isolated shower is possible but not likely. Temps won't drop much, but beginning Monday night, the humidity will be much more comfortable. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tuesday morning will begin the comfortable mornings with temps in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy the cooler mornings! Afternoon temps will still reach the mid 80s.