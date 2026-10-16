Forecast: One more summer-like afternoon before Saturday's front

The rest of your Friday is looking and feeling like summer. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.

A few sea breeze storms will drift inland through the evening rush with the highest storm risk east of 75 late today.

Saturday, we're waking up to overcast skies and rain coming in from the Gulf with our next cold front. This front will deliver higher rain chances through 2 p.m. Temps will reach their highs in the morning, with cooler temps in the afternoon.

Winds will begin to pick up Saturday afternoon as well with gusts through Monday over 30 mph.

Sunday, we'll see a beautiful day with all sunshine. Outside of the gusty winds, we're looking good for the Bucs game with highs in the 70s!