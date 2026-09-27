Forecast: Partly cloudy and dry for the Bucs game

Happy Sunday!

We'll see mostly sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 80s by 4 p.m. Humidity stays lows all day so even though the afternoon warms up, we'll still be just as comfy as yesterday.

The Bucs game will NOT see a rain delay this afternoon like we saw last weekend, thank goodness! No rain is expected during the game. Temps will start in the low 80s by 11 a.m. for tailgating. By the 4:05 p.m. kickoff, we'll see temps in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Go Bucs!

Next week, by Tuesday, we'll begin to notice higher humidity and warmer temps. Enough humidity and moisture return by Wednesday that rain chances will be back on the higher side as well. Tuesday, expect a pop up storm or two, but by Wednesday, we're up to 50-60% chances.