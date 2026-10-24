Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm today with an isolated inland shower

Expect a pretty decent weekend weather-wise with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. The only complaint I have is with the wind. It will be quite a bit breezy here for the next five days, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

Today, we'll see highs in the low to mid 80s with a 20% chance for an inland shower coming in off of the Atlantic. Winds will gust as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday, same forecast but the winds will be a little stronger with the highest gusts up to around 35 mph. I don't see any significant changes to the forecast for the next week. The dry season has begun, and we're only expecting a brief isolated shower or two inland for the next week.