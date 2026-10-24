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Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm today with an isolated inland shower

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm and breezy today with an isolated shower inland
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, October 24, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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Expect a pretty decent weekend weather-wise with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. The only complaint I have is with the wind. It will be quite a bit breezy here for the next five days, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

Today, we'll see highs in the low to mid 80s with a 20% chance for an inland shower coming in off of the Atlantic. Winds will gust as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday, same forecast but the winds will be a little stronger with the highest gusts up to around 35 mph. I don't see any significant changes to the forecast for the next week. The dry season has begun, and we're only expecting a brief isolated shower or two inland for the next week.

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