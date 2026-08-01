Forecast: Planning around storms for outdoor plans this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Chances of rain and storms increase this weekend, which may have some of us looking at our outdoor plans.

Storms will not be an all-day event for most places, but on and off shower and storm chances could have you ducking inside for some time as they move through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday rain chances increase with more numerous storms around Sunday morning and afternoon. We are settling into a more scattered to numerous storm pattern as we start the week, too. It might not be a bad idea to have the umbrellas in the car just in case you are caught out and about in the downpours as storms move through.

Onshore flow is to thank for these increased rain chances this weekend. Stay dry out there!