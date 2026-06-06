Forecast: Pleasant Saturday morning, hot afternoon with increasing clouds

Another pleasant start sets up our Saturday morning.

Temperatures hold in the upper 60s and low 70s early Saturday before pushing into the low 90s. Warmer weather creeps in behind the cooler stretch earlier in the week. Highs Sunday will be warmer as temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s.

At least humidity levels will not be overbearing this weekend, so those hot temperatures will be slightly more manageable.

You’ll be walking out to mostly sunny skies to start Saturday with increased coverage of clouds by the afternoon. Don’t expect too many rain chances from those clouds Saturday.

Our rain chances start to bump up early next week.

Monday a spotty shower and storm will pop up on radars.

By midweek, more of us have a chance of not only seeing a few towering clouds, but hearing the claps of thunder, as well.