Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures to enjoy this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Saturday morning to you!

It is setting up to be a dry and cooler weekend. Lots of sunshine will be available to soak up today with clear skies. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Lows drop to the 60s again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain stays out of the forecast this weekend for any outdoor plans you have. It will still be warmer in direct sunlight, but the Bucs vs. Vikings game at Raymond James Stadium may feel a little cooler around halftime! Tailgating and kickoff at 4:05 PM will be warmer, but by the time you are walking back to your cars, the temperatures will have dropped slightly with a hint of crisp air around.

Have a great weekend!