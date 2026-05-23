Forecast: PM showers and storms through Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is looking hot, muggy and a little wet by the afternoon and evening hours. Highest rain chances each day will be after 3 p.m. through Memorial Day, with coverage being higher inland than at the coast.

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. The sea breeze will move onshore between 12 and 3 p.m. with a few pop up storms on it west of 75. From 3-8 p.m., the rain chance increases along and east of I-75, where rain coverage will be around 60%. Some of that rain inland will work its way back west toward the coast later in the day.

Sunday's forecast is pretty much the same, with the rain chance starting just a little earlier in the afternoon than today. Some of the storm coverage will have a better chance making it back west to the beach by the late afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day looks decent with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. The rain chance will be slightly lower at 40%.