Forecast: Rain brings relief and risk

Rain and thunderstorms moved across the Tampa Bay area Thursday evening, offering some needed moisture as the latest drought report showed worsening conditions.

Forecasters said lightning strikes accompanied some storms, especially in Sarasota County, raising the risk of brush fires during what is traditionally a high-risk season in April and May. Showers and storms moved from southeast to northwest, with rain impacting areas from Hernando and Pasco counties to Pinellas Park and Gulfport.

Rain chances reached about 60% for the evening, but are expected to drop on Friday as drier air moves in. The Easter holiday weekend forecast calls for minimal rain, with the best chance south of I-4 on Sunday. A cold front early next week could bring more rain and a brief drop in temperatures, with highs in the 70s.