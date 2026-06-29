Forecast: Rain chances climb with holiday weekend ahead

Coastal areas have seen far less rain this season than expected, but forecasters say an easterly wind pattern will bring storms back toward the coast this week. Recent inland rains have favored Polk County and other interior regions, but beginning Tuesday, more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, with coverage reaching 60–70%.

Humidity levels are climbing, pushing “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees despite actual highs in the low 90s. Tuesday afternoon could see a solid line of storms between 4 and 8 p.m., followed by slightly lower chances Wednesday but continued easterly flow through the holiday weekend.

Some drier air is possible at times, but thunderstorms are likely on Friday and during Fourth of July fireworks. Rain chances will not dip below 40–50% for the rest of the week, with highs staying in the low 90s.