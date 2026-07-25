Forecast: Rain chances increasing over the next few days

We're in for a pattern change over the next few days thanks to a weak cold front that will move into Florida tomorrow. That will bring back the dreaded west wind, but this time, rain chances will be higher with it.

Sunday, the front will move into North Florida and stall. It will slowly move down to Central Florida by mid week next week, and that will work with the west wind to increase our rain chances.

Sunday's rain chance is around 40%. With the return of the west wind, the highest rain chance will be inland in the afternoon, with a few showers and storms at the coast through the morning and early afternoon.

As the front gets closer to us, rain chances look to climb up to 60% by Wednesday. Now, this doesn't mean you'll see rain at your house every day, but more and more of us should get those storms as the week rolls on. We'll keep you posted!