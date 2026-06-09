Forecast: Rain chances return

More rain is on the way for the Tampa Bay area after several mostly dry days, but where showers develop will depend on shifting wind patterns through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain chances will increase to around 40% to 50% each day through early next week. Southeast winds later this week are expected to bring scattered showers closer to the coast, while a developing west wind this weekend will push more rain inland. Temperatures will remain near normal, with highs in the lower 90s.

Forecasters say not everyone will see rain every day, but most areas across the region should get at least some chances for showers over the next several days. No tropical development is expected in the Gulf at this time.