Forecast: Rain chances rising next week

Coastal areas in Tampa Bay have seen scattered showers, but much of the region remains in extreme drought. While some spots in coastal Pasco County picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain overnight, many others stayed dry.

The rain pattern will shift by late weekend into early next week, bringing more widespread coverage as traditional southeast-to-northwest winds return. Rain chances could reach 60% Monday and Tuesday, offering some relief from drought conditions while temperatures hold steady in the low to mid-90s.