Forecast: Rain chances stay close

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area remained in the 80s Thursday as showers moved toward parts of the city, raising concerns for events like the Lightning game. Forecasters said the rain was close enough that some areas might see brief showers, while others will stay dry.

Light rain activity was observed near I-275 and I-75, slowly drifting into neighborhoods including Carrollwood, Cheval, and Temple Terrace. Most showers are expected to break up before reaching downtown, but conditions will be monitored closely.

Fog is forecast for Friday morning, especially along beaches and north of Tampa, before temperatures return to the 80s during the day. Weekend patterns remain similar, with isolated showers possible and a chance for slightly better rain early next week. The latest drought monitor still shows much of the area in the extreme category after weeks of limited rainfall.