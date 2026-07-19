Forecast: Rain easing up Saturday night but Sunday morning showers coming

Saturday had some pop-up showers but Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee says most of the rain is coming Sunday morning. After Sunday morning, we can expect more scattered storms throughout the rest the day in the area. We will keep you updated with the latest on-air and online with any changes.

TROPICS | As of the 8 PM update from the NHC, the area of development over Florida and the northern gulf has a 40 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 50 percent chance over the next 7 days. According to Meteorologist Greg Dee, there's a general spin there but it has not gotten better organized during the day today.