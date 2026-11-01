Forecast: Rain likely today and Monday

Welcome to November!

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high chance of showers and storms. It won't rain all day every hour, but at anytime throughout the day, showers and storms could pop up.

The highest rain threat is this afternoon and overnight into Monday morning. Low pressure moving in from the Gulf with enhance the rain chance. Some spots could see an inch or two of rain. That's great news for the drought but hopefully, that heavy rain holds off until after the Bucs game.

1 p.m. kickoff forecast is temps around 80 with a 50-60% chance of rain. The rain chance jumps to 80% overnight as the low from the Gulf moves our way.

Monday will likely start off soggy but the rain should taper down by the afternoon.