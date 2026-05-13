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Forecast: Rainy season preview ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly to mostly sunny across the Tampa Bay area
Partly to mostly sunny across the Tampa Bay area
5.13 pm forecast
Posted

Hot, summerlike conditions continue across Tampa Bay as events and graduations fill the weekend calendar.

Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s through Saturday with mostly dry skies. Humidity is climbing, and cumulus clouds are beginning to signal the seasonal shift.

Two EF0 tornadoes, each with winds up to 85 mph, were confirmed by the National Weather Service this week in Hudson and near Shady Hills, both causing some damage.

By Sunday and into early next week, an east-to-southeast wind pattern could bring afternoon and evening storms to the region. The rainy season typically starts in mid-June for the area, but Phillips says the coming days will offer a preview, with the best storm chances in the southern parts of the region leading up to Memorial Day.

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