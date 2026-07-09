Forecast: Saharan Dust Brings Heat

Saharan dust continues to limit rain chances across the Tampa Bay area while pushing heat index values into the triple digits and reducing air quality.

Meteorologist Ally Blake said isolated showers and lightning remain possible, even without widespread storms. One lightning strike was reported near the Progress Village area Thursday evening as a small shower developed near Interstate 75 and State Road 618.

Heat advisories remain in effect across much of Florida, with temperatures feeling as high as 110 degrees in some areas. Forecasters said the dust layer is preventing storms from fully developing, allowing hotter temperatures and hazy skies to persist.

The same weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and only isolated chances of rain. Better opportunities for showers and lower temperatures are expected next week as moisture begins returning to the region.

Forecasters also said tropical development remains quiet due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and Gulf.