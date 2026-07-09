Forecast: Saharan dust keeping rain chances low

Saharan dust has arrived, and it will keep our rain chances low for the next couple of days. Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with a 10-20% rain chance. Highs will top out in the low 90s at the coast, with mid to upper 90s inland. Heat indices will peak near 110 in the hot spots. Much of the same is expected Friday.

By the weekend, rain chances come up a little as the dust loses a little bit of its grip in our skies. Rain chances creep up to around 40% Saturday and Sunday. A weak front will begin to work closer to North Florida by Sunday night.

That front will stall to our north but should help change the pattern up and bring in our usual rain chances starting next week. The dust is keeping the tropics nice and calm for now.