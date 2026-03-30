Forecast: Scattered Rain then Clearing

A mix of clouds, sun, showers and storms through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with rain cooled air bringing temps down quickly in spots that get the rain.

Mostly dry overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Tuesday will be more of the same with a mix of sun & clouds and a chance for afternoon and evening rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Over the next several days our forecast is basically copy and paste. The days that are drier will be hotter, reaching the upper 80s. The days with more rain will top out in the mid 80s.