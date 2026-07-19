Forecast: Scattered storms again today, best chance at the coast

Happy Sunday!

We're still watching the tropical disturbance in the Gulf slowly organizing, but it is now moving away from our coast, heading west. We'll still see scattered showers and storms today and Monday, but the best coverage will be along the coast. An isolated severe storm is possible with gusty winds and a waterspout or two, but the risk is low.

Today's rain chance is 50% along the coast, 40% inland. We'll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Monday's outlook is the same, with slightly lower coverage as the low moves away.

Drier air will move in by Tuesday. That, along with the low moving west, will lower our rain chances to 20-30%.