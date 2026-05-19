Forecast: Scattered storms and holiday rain chances

Scattered storms moved across the region Tuesday, bringing lightning and rain from Bradenton through Venice and into parts of the Tampa Bay area. Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the pattern will continue for the next few days with afternoon and evening showers developing from east to west.

Rain chances will range from 40% to 50% on Wednesday, then drop to 20% to 30% through Friday. Over Memorial Day weekend, moisture from a possible tropical disturbance could increase rain coverage back to near 50%. Highs will stay in the low 90s with morning lows in the mid-70s, and water temperatures along the beaches are currently 81 degrees.