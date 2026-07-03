Forecast: Scattered storms inland this afternoon and ahead

Happy 4th of July Weekend, Tampa Bay!

Expect scattered showers and storms to move inland this afternoon. Some rain may work its way back toward the coast later this evening. There's a 60% chance of rain today, with highs in the low 90s.

On the 4th of July, Tampa Bay's best chance for rain will be during the first half of the day as a pattern change takes place. This is good news for fireworks shows, as rain chances will be much lower in the evening than in the afternoon.

Rain will shift inland and toward the east coast later in the afternoon and evening. It will be hot and humid, with a high near 94 degrees.

This same pattern will continue on Sunday.

Have a great Independence Day weekend!

- Brittney Gomez