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Forecast: Severe storm warning for Polk

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Latest forecast as rain and shower chances increase throughout the week
Latest forecast as rain and shower chances increase throughout the week
pm forecast 6.26
Posted
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A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Polk County, with winds up to 60 mph and the potential for quarter-sized hail. The storm, located about 7 miles southwest of Bartow, is moving northward and could affect Mulberry, Bartow, and Bradley Junction.

Forecasters say scattered inland storms will continue tonight, with the chance of some back-building toward the coast between 8 and 10 p.m., possibly bringing downpours and lightning near major event venues. Rain chances remain around 40% through the weekend but are expected to rise to 60% early next week, bringing more widespread showers closer to coastal areas. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s with morning lows in the upper 70s.

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