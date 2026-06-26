Forecast: Severe storm warning for Polk

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Polk County, with winds up to 60 mph and the potential for quarter-sized hail. The storm, located about 7 miles southwest of Bartow, is moving northward and could affect Mulberry, Bartow, and Bradley Junction.

Forecasters say scattered inland storms will continue tonight, with the chance of some back-building toward the coast between 8 and 10 p.m., possibly bringing downpours and lightning near major event venues. Rain chances remain around 40% through the weekend but are expected to rise to 60% early next week, bringing more widespread showers closer to coastal areas. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s with morning lows in the upper 70s.